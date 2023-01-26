Colombia, all or nothing vs. Argentina in the South American Sub-20: time and where to see

Colombia and Argentina will face each other this Friday in a duel in which the last classified in Group A of the South American Sub’20 will be defined in the fifth day, in which Brazil and Paraguay will face each other to define who ends up as the leader of the zone.

Colombia vs. Argentina

Colombia sub-20 team.

The Colombians, led by Héctor Cárdenas, arrive motivated for the match after drawing 1-1 with Brazil, a duel in which midfielders Juan Castilla and Gustavo Puerta, who will miss the game against Javier Mascherano’s team due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

As a possible replacement for Puerta, Jhan Torres, from Independiente Santa Fe, who started the first game but lost the job with Castilla, one of the revelations of the tournament, is emerging.

Likewise, Cárdenas will recover center-back Daniel Pedrozo, from Real Cartagena, for this match, who missed the match against Brazil due to suspension.

Argentina, meanwhile, achieved its first victory of the championship against Peru but has not yet found its best version.

“It is clear that we are not happy with how the tournament has been going. We are in a place where we have to give support and calm to the boys,” said Mascherano after the game against Peru.

At the moment, the eleven that the Jefecito will present to seek classification is unknown, since the poor performance of his team has led him to change the roster in all the games and the only two players who have started in the three games are winger Brian Aguirre and midfielder Gino Infantino.

Time and where to see

Cortés’ goal celebration for Colombia.

The game will be this Friday, in Cali. The broadcast will be at 7:30 pm on Caracol TV.

SPORTS

*With EFE

