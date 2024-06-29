Glendale, Arizona.- Luis Díaz opened his scoring account in this Copa América, James Rodríguez provided another assist and Colombia advanced to the quarterfinals after dispatching Costa Rica 3-0 on Friday.

Díaz converted a penalty in the 31st minute, Davinson Sánchez added a goal in the 59th by heading in a corner kick and Jhon Córdoba made it three with a furious cross shot after being assisted by James.

Colombia extended its unbeaten streak to 25 games, a record of 20 wins and five draws. It has won its last 10 matches under Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo, unbeaten since he took charge of his first match in September 2022.

The unbeaten streak is the second longest in the team’s history, coming close to the 27-match streak under Francisco Maturana between June 1992 and March 1994.

Colombia won, liked and scored and at the State Farm Stadium, an NFL venue located in the Arizona desert that has hosted three editions of the Super Bowl.

Lorenzo’s team consolidated itself at the top of Group D with the ideal of six points and will close the first round against Brazil on Tuesday in Santa Clara, California. Brazil later played Paraguay in Las Vegas.

Díaz scored four goals in the previous edition of the Copa América in 2021, sharing the lead with Lionel Messi. Colombia lost on penalties to Argentina in the semifinals and finished in third place.

Díaz had to open the scoring after a penalty that was called for an imprudent start by Patrick Sequeira, who was left as Costa Rica’s goalkeeper in the continental tournament after the decision of the historic Keylor Navas to retire from the national team last month. Sequeira was a figure in the 0-0 draw that Costa Rica drew against Brazil in its first appearance.

Sequeira came out to cross a ball that Córdoba and Francisco Calvo were fighting on the right side of the area, taking down the Colombian attacker. The Uruguayan referee Gustavo Tejero did not hesitate to blow the maximum penalty.

Díaz executed with class, hitting him with the inside edge of his right boot and high to the left of Sequeira, who dived towards the other post.

Before the penalty, James grabbed the ball and, when everyone had moved away from the area, he handed it to Díaz for the penalty.

Sánchez scored the second goal after a corner kick taken by Jhon Arias. The defender appeared in the center of the area to put the header into the net.

Following an exquisite through ball from James, Córdoba made his way alone down the right side of the area and finished cross-field. It was his third assist in the tournament after providing the two goal balls in the 2-1 victory over Paraguay in the debut.

Costa Rica will close against Paraguay in Austin, Texas.