Colombia rowed and achieved the unthinkable in the series of play-offs of the Davis Cup World Group I. The team led by Alejandro Falla came back from the tie against Luxembourg, won 3-2 and qualified for the qualifiers of the tournament.

Nicolás Barrientos and Cristian Mejía They fulfilled the task and gave life to Colombia in the series after beating 6-3, 6-7 and 6-1 Alex Knaff and Chris Rodesc. The second opportunity went to Nicolás Mejía, Colombia's number one racket.

Nicolás Mejía, Colombian tennis player. Photo: Sergio Acero Yate / Weather

Mejía set the tables

Nicolás Mejía, who lost this Friday 6-7 and 3-6 against Chris Rodesch, beat Alex Knaff 6-2 and 6-2 and tied the tie 2-2 against Luxembourg.

It was a key match for the Bogota native, who recovered in the Club Bellavista, north of Bogotá, and showed his best game in the current season.

The first set saw a very even game, but the patience of Mejia They led him to win it 6-2, against a Knaff which seemed unstable and slipped several times on the clay court.

The second round was more of the same, Nicolas Mejia He raised his level, improved his shots and broke his rival's serve on two occasions, driving him to despair. Besides, Knaff He began to feel the fatigue of playing doubles.

Victory for the 23-year-old tennis player, who scored 35 points out of 55, achieved 20 points out of 29 with his serve, with an effectiveness of 69 percent.

Soriano completed the task

Adriá Soriano Barrera, who was making his debut in the Davis Cup had just lost the second game of the series 4-6, 6-2 and 4-6, against Alex Knaff.

However, he played an electrifying match and gave Colombia the victory after beating Chris Rodesch 6-3, 7-6.

The first round was plagued by unforced errors and fouls by both tennis players, who came out very aggressively on the clay court. However, the Spanish Colombo had a little more patience and took the first set 6-3 after 40 minutes of play.

The second set was a roller coaster, the European became strong with his serve, Soriano could not break his rival's serves and the round became exhausting for both.

Chris Rodesch took the lead to the ti-break after a tight 6-6. The Colombian racket two started more focused and managed to take the point to give the victory to the team that celebrated a historic comeback.

“What a great emotion, it was very difficult to overcome the series, today we came out with a different strategy,” said captain Alejandro Falla after qualifying.

Colombia qualified for the qualifiers of World Group I of the Davis Cup and achieved a record not seen 55 years ago, when they came back from 0-2 down in the Davis Cup. On that occasion he achieved it against Venezuela.

