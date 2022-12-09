Colombia achieved its first two golds in the Weightlifting World Championship

Yenny Alvarez gave the Colombian delegation the first two golds in the Weightlifting World Cup de Bogotá, by winning clean and jerk and total of the 59 kilos category.

Álvarez lifted 133 kilos for first place in the clean and jerk and, with the 101 from the snatch, he achieved gold overall with 234. Kuo Hsing-Chun, from Chinese Taipei, took silver, while Maude Charron, from Canada, obtained bronze.

Álvarez was one of the favorites for the title

La Cali responded to favoritism, as it was the main letter of the local delegation to achieve titles.

Gold 🥇! The weightlifter #TeamBogotá Yenny Álvarez achieves the gold medal in the 59kg of the 2022 IWF World Championship that is held in the Capital and Pan American record 234kg. Thank you for making an entire country proud and raising the colors of the city. Are #National proud pic.twitter.com/vWKUtFK6wE — 🟨🟥Recreation and Sport (@IDRD) December 9, 2022

In 2015, Álvarez tested positive for boldenone in a doping control at the youth Pan American Games, paid the penalty and came back stronger.

In the 2021 World Cup, the Valle del Cauca won the silver medal and began her preparation for the Bogota contest this year in which she won two gold medals.

Colombia reached a booty of two golds, the same number of silvers and six bronzes so far in the tournament.

