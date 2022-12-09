Friday, December 9, 2022
Colombia achieved its first two golds in the Weightlifting World Championship

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 9, 2022
in Sports
Yenny Alvarez

Yenny Álvarez won the first two golds for Colombia in the World Weightlifting Championship.

Photo:

Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Yenny Álvarez won the first two golds for Colombia in the World Weightlifting Championship.

Yenny Álvarez contributed the first gold medals of the local delegation, this Thursday.

Yenny Alvarez gave the Colombian delegation the first two golds in the Weightlifting World Cup de Bogotá, by winning clean and jerk and total of the 59 kilos category.

Álvarez lifted 133 kilos for first place in the clean and jerk and, with the 101 from the snatch, he achieved gold overall with 234. Kuo Hsing-Chun, from Chinese Taipei, took silver, while Maude Charron, from Canada, obtained bronze.

Álvarez was one of the favorites for the title

La Cali responded to favoritism, as it was the main letter of the local delegation to achieve titles.

In 2015, Álvarez tested positive for boldenone in a doping control at the youth Pan American Games, paid the penalty and came back stronger.

In the 2021 World Cup, the Valle del Cauca won the silver medal and began her preparation for the Bogota contest this year in which she won two gold medals.

Colombia reached a booty of two golds, the same number of silvers and six bronzes so far in the tournament.

News in development.
SPORTS

