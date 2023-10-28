The Colombian delegation won a silver medal and four bronze medals in the day this Friday in the Santiago Pan American Games.

Second place went to Lina Hernandez, who with 121 points achieved the silver medal in the track cycling omnium competition.

Hernández lost the gold with the Mexican Yareli Acevedo, 128 points, but she beat the Chilean Catalina Soto, who finished the race with 120 units.

The bronzes

At the Peñalolén velodrome, Kevin Santiago Quintero He took the bronze medal in the speed test.

The third day of the Santiago 2023 track was full of good news, as Quintero completed the podium in the individual men’s speed, the men’s pursuit team qualified for the final for gold, and Martha Bayona advanced to the semifinals of the women’s individual sprint.

Quintero, after losing the possibility of entering the dispute for gold against Nicholas Lee Paulfrom Trinidad and Tobago, settled in the final heats for third Pan American place, rounds in which he managed to surpass the Canadian Nicholas Wammes.

With this award, Kevin awarded the team Colombian Olympic Committee in Chile lThe fourth national medal for track cycling, after the gold achieved by Martha Bayona in the women’s keirin and the silver awarded by the men’s speed team and the bronze achieved thanks to the performance of the women’s pursuit team.

The boxing bronzes were awarded to Camila Camilo, at 66 kilos, and Ingrit Valenciain the 50 kilos and Christian Salcedo at +92 kilos, who lost in their fights this Thursday and will not be able to fight for gold.

Yes they will go for gold this Friday Jenny Arias, at 54 kilos, Valeria Arboleda, 57 kilos, and Angie Valdes, at 60 kilograms.

With these metals, Colombia has six golds, 10 silvers and 12 bronzes, a table dominated by the United States with 59 golds, 40 silvers and the same number of bronzes.

