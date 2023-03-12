Sunday, March 12, 2023
Colombia achieved a great triumph in its debut in the World Baseball Classic

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 12, 2023
in Sports
0
close

Reynaldo Rodriguez

Reynaldo Rodríguez drove in three of Colombia’s five runs. In the photo, with Nabil Crismatt.

Photo:

Christian Petersen. Getty Images/AFP

Reynaldo Rodríguez drove in three of Colombia’s five runs. In the photo, with Nabil Crismatt.

The national ninth surpassed Mexico in 10 episodes.

Colombia achieved a suffered and worked victory against Mexico 5-4, in extra inning, to get his first victory in the World Baseball Classic, in Phoenix (Arizona, USA).

Mexico went ahead in the fourth inning on Isaac Paredes’ RBI single. The Colombian response was very strong, in the fifth: a double by Elías Díaz prompted the tie and then, a two-run home run by Reynaldo Rodríguez put Colombia ahead on the scoreboard.

In the bottom of the fifth, Colombia changed their pitcher: Nabil Crismatt gave way to Jhon Romero. And the Mexicans greeted it with a two-run home run by Randy Arozarena to tie the game.

Another single by Reynaldo Rodríguez in the top of the seventh allowed Colombia to go ahead on a run by Jorge Alfaro, who had doubled in his turn.

Mexico tied the game again in the bottom of the seventh, with Alex Verdugo’s RBI single to allow Alek Thomas to get another run.

The game went to extra inning and in the tenth, a groundout by Gustavo Campero did not find Mexican shortstop Luis Urías standing well, who dropped the ball. Thus, Alfaro scored the go-ahead run for Colombia.

News in development.

SPORTS

