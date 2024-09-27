The Colombian delegation won 20 medals in el Youth Weightlifting World Cup, which ended this Friday in Leon, Spain of them five gold, seven silver and nine bronze.

According to the criteria of

Ingrid Segura He was the great figure of the group led by coach Luis Arrieta, who won the three golds in the 64 kilogram category.

Good seedbed

The weightlifter from Valle del Cauca achieved the first opposite in the snatch with 101 kilos, she lifted 130 kilos in the clean and jerk for a total of 231 kilos.

It was also on the gold list Karoll Lopez, who won the 55 kilo snatch after lifting the crowbar with 80 kilos.

Likewise, he won gold Sergio Muñoz, who in the 96 kilos lifted 198 kilos in the clean and jerk modality.

William Pena, president of the Colombian Weightlifting Federation, confirmed that the delegation had won the World Cup title in men and was second in women.

Sports