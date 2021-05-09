Since April 28, Colombia has been the scene of massive protests against the government, marked by police violence. According to local sources, dozens of people were killed, most of them at the hands of the security forces. Most of the homicides were committed in Cali, the third largest city in the country, where the night of May 3 was particularly bloody, as shown by many videos posted on social media.

Colombians began to take to the streets to denounce the government’s tax reform project, criticized for its impact on the lower and middle classes, already hard hit economically by the pandemic. On May 2, President Iván Duque announced the withdrawal of the project. However, this decision did not end the protests.

Since the start of the mobilizations, between 27 and 47 people have been victims of homicidal violence, according to the sources. In addition, hundreds of protesters were injured, partly by firearms, and dozens of people are reported as missing.

Cali, epicenter of police violence

Although the numbers of the deceased are different according to the sources, it is certain that they have been particularly high in Cali. Only on May 3, at night, at least five people died and 33 were injured, of which 23 were seriously injured, according to local authorities. They indicated that “of the seriously injured, the majority (were) by firearm”. That night, the main focus of violence was in the Siloé and La Luna neighborhoods.

“Police arrived and started firing bullets, so we left” (La Luna neighborhood)

Jaime (pseudonym), 21, lives in Siloé. He is part of the “front line”, the name of the protesters who take the lead in protests to protect the rest of the public force and confront it – if necessary – with artisanal weapons. He wanted to remain anonymous for security reasons.

On May 3, around 7:00 p.m., I went to the La Luna neighborhood with two other people to support the protesters, because we knew there were riots there. When we arrived, we saw clashes between the “front line” and Esmad [Escuadrón Móvil Antidisturbios, una unidad de la Policía Nacional], on the South Highway. The protesters threw stones, and the Esmad fired tear gas and returned the stones. Then, around 8:30 p.m., other policemen arrived and started firing bullets, so we left.





Social media © Social networks

Video recorded by Jaime, next to a bridge, in La Luna, in Cali, on May 3, when he fled the area. Shots are heard, a loud detonation, and insults (geolocation here). Another similar video was recorded on another nearby bridge (geolocation here): you see people running and you hear “they are killing us!”.

In La Luna, there were also many shots and detonations during the night, next to a soccer field where many policemen were deployed.





Social media © Social networks

Video recorded next to a soccer field, on the Moon, in Cali, on May 3, where a policeman violently pushes a person, who falls to the ground (geolocation here). On another video, recorded in exactly the same place, many policemen are seen, and shots and detonations are heard.

A little earlier in the day, strong tensions were also registered in this neighborhood, right next to a gas station, as the following video shows.

Video recorded next to a gas station in La Luna, in Cali, on May 3: there is tear gas, shots are heard, a detonation and a person shouting: “They are shooting at the population!” (geolocation here).

“When I saw him, he was on the floor, with blood, surrounded by people” (Siloé neighborhood)

But police repression was particularly strong in the Siloé neighborhood, as Jaime noted.

When we left La Luna, we returned to Siloé, around 9:00 p.m., and it was the same: people threw stones, Esmad returned them and threw tear gas, in the roundabout. Then people started running, to flee from the roundabout, because the policemen started shooting. I saw a wounded woman, shot in the chest: I helped her, taking her to a house where they helped the wounded. I also saw a boy coming from the gazebo, who tripped because he was shot in the foot. It was around that time that they killed Kevin Angulo, a young man who knew my cousin (his death was confirmed by the NGO Indepaz). When I saw him, he was on the floor, bloody, surrounded by people. Some took him on a motorcycle, to see if it was possible to save him. Next to him, there was another boy with blood, on the floor: I don’t know if he survived. I felt helpless at that moment.

Image in Siloé, Cali, in southwestern Colombia. © Social networks

Blurred screen capture, taken from a video recorded in Siloé, Cali, on May 3, in which two boys are seen on the floor, with blood, surrounded by people trying to help them. One of the two is Kevin Angulo, whose death has been confirmed (geolocation here).

In this video, recorded in exactly the same place as the previous one, some people try to leave the place by motorcycle, with Kevin Angulo behind.

Then the partner I was with told me: “Come on, it’s gotten dangerous!” So we went on a motorcycle, going around a lot for fear of running into policemen. When I got home, I learned of the death of a friend’s cousin, José Emilson Ambuila. They killed him in the same areahis death too was confirmed by Indepaz).

“It was one of the cruelest nights in our history” (Siloé neighborhood)

Marlon Megudan, 23, is a sportswriter for a local radio station. He lives in Siloé, like Jaime.

On May 3, I went to a candlelight in the Siloé roundabout, around 5:00 p.m., organized by the theme of the people who died since April 28. There were hundreds of people: children, the elderly … The atmosphere was pleasant. But later, the Esmad arrived and, from one moment to another, began to shoot tear gas at will. Then some people started to defend themselves and many fled, like me.





Social media. © Social networks

Video recorded on May 3 at the Siloé roundabout, in Cali, where the candlelight was organized (geolocation here). You see people running and tear gas. Someone says that the Esmad came to “attack the people”, while there were “children, the elderly”. He also denounces the presence of a helicopter, which is heard in the sky.

When I was running, I saw people fall next to me, from the gas and the bullets. At that time, there were also police officers who were not part of the Esmad. I saw a dozen people with gunshot wounds. I lost a great friend tonight, Kevin Angulo: I knew him because we studied and played soccer together when we were little.





Social media. © Social networks

In this video, recorded in exactly the same place as the previous one – in the Siloé roundabout – several people carry a wounded man and put him on a stretcher.

For me it is very difficult to understand all that, because it is the police of our country, so it should not act like that. For me and for the young people of Cali, who grew up in the 21st century, it was one of the cruelest nights in our history. Now there is a lot of tiredness and anger.





Social media. © Social networks

This is another video recorded near the Siloé roundabout, in Cali, on May 3, where police officers shoot, and then hit people who are on the ground (geolocation here).

On May 4, the spokeswoman for the High Commissioner for Human Rights said that they were “Deeply alarmed” for the events that occurred in Cali, “when the police opened fire on the protesters (…) killing and wounding several people.”

In recent days, several videos recorded in Cali showed police officers with firearms. For example, in the video below, you can see the officers with Tavor rifles of caliber 5.56 mm, as a ballistics expert confirmed to our newsroom: “These weapons are used only with lethal ammunition, for a military purpose, and not in a context of protests.”

Video recorded in Siloé, in Cali, in which policemen are seen armed with Tavor rifles of 5.56 mm caliber (geolocation here).

Regarding the death toll since April 28, the NGOs Indepaz and Temblores published a common report on May 8, which indicates that 47 people have been killed, of which 39 have been due to police violence. According to the NGO Defend freedom, “32 people were allegedly killed by the actions of the public force and / or unidentified civilians.”

As for the authorities, the Ombudsman’s Office reported that 27 deaths have already been registered.

Despite the withdrawal of the tax reform project, protests continue in Colombia, due to widespread discontent: rejection of police violence, inequalities, corruption, the murders of social leaders and former combatants, among others. As Marlon Megudan explains, the tax reform bill was just the last straw.

This article was originally published in Les Observateurs, from France 24