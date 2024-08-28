Paris raised the curtain on the Paralympic Games boasting of celebrating the most universal and egalitarian edition in history with 4,400 participants, a record 167 countries represented plus another team of refugees and 96 neutral athletes.

The 168 delegations must improve the previous mark of 164 in the London 2012 and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Gameswith three countries (Eritrea, Kiribati and Kosovo) as debutants at a Paralympic event.

First step

Among the 4,400 athletes who will participate in 549 medal events in 22 sports, there are records of women (1,983) and of the female proportion (45 percent, compared to 55 percent men).

“The previous record was reached in Tokyo 2020, with 1,846 female athletes (42 percent). One month after the start of the Olympic Games in Paris, the city of light welcomes thousands of athletes this Wednesday during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paralympic Games, a spectacle that seeks to highlight “all bodies,” reported the AFP agency.

“We are just a few hours away from turning a historic page for the French and international Paralympic movement,” he said on Wednesday morning. Marie-Amélie Le Fur, President of the French Paralympic and Sports Committee (CPSF).

Colombia paraded with some of the 78 athletes who will represent the country in these games and the delegation was led by Paula Ossa and Carlos Daniel Serrano, who were the bearers of the country’s flag.

The Colombians’ goal is to surpass the number they won in Tokyo, where they won three gold medals, seven silver medals and 14 bronze medals, placing them 37th overall.

