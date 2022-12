02:19 In La Picota prison in Bogotá, a negotiating table between former leaders of the armed actors was established in the midst of the “Total Peace” project of the Government of President Gustavo Petro. © France 24

In Colombia, the will of President Gustavo Petro and Vice President Francia Márquez to achieve ‘Total Peace’ seeks to reach all places, social strata and also prisons. In Bogotá, in the La Picota prison, a national negotiating table was set up with the participation of the former heads of the main groups of the armed conflict.