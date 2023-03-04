The 79 police officers and oil field workers taken hostage during last Thursday’s protests in the southern province of Caquetá, Colombia have been freed. This was announced by the Colombian president Gustavo Petro. The violence erupted after residents blockaded an oil exploration company’s compound, asking for its help to build roads in the area.

Colombian leader Petro had called for the unconditional release of the 79 officers and nine employees of Emerald Energy, while a police officer and a civilian had already been killed during the riots. Announcing the release of the hostages, who were caught on video sitting on the floor of a crowded room, Petro called on investigators to find those responsible for the two deaths.