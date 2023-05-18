Three children and a newborn baby have been found alive in a southern Colombian jungle 17 days after a plane crash. President Gustavo Petro spread the news via Twitter: “After arduous search efforts by our Armed Forces, we have found alive the 4 children who had disappeared due to the plane crash in Guaviare. A joy for the country”.

In the crash, which took place on May 1, two pilots and a woman, the children’s mother, were killed. The remains of the aircraft, with the three bodies, were found last Monday. The Colombian government has deployed more than 100 soldiers, sniffer dogs and local indigenous people to find the children, who were aboard the Cessna C206.

The four children aged 13, 9 and 4 and one of 11 months had found an improvised shelter built with sticks and branches in the jungle.