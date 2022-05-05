Juan David Guevara Pastrana won the first gold medal for Colombian athletics at the III South American Youth Games Rosary 2022.

Colombia’s participation in athletics at the Games began with a gold medal South Americans of Youth, which celebrates its third edition in Rosario, Argentina. With a mark of 63.80, the Colombian athlete dominated the test.

The podium was completed by Arthur Monteiro Curvo, from Brazil and Gabriel Aldaz, from Argentina.

On the other hand, in the 110m test. with hurdles, Daniel Stiven Micolta Tapias kept the best time in the semifinal, with a record of 63.80, followed by Germán Quiroz, from Peru and Sebastián Gómez, representative from Venezuela.

In the 400 meter dash, Paola Andrea Loboa Lastre finished the first series with a time of 57.30, after Julia Rocha, Brazil and Ibeyis Romero, from Venezuela. In the second series, Yajhaira Marcela Meriño Pachón competed with a mark of 60.51.

The day ended with the long jump test, where Alicia Isabel de la Rosa López competed, finishing in fifth place with a mark of 5.48.

This Friday. May 6, the tests of the king sport of the III South American Youth Games Rosario 2022 continue.



Colombia is second in the medal table with 21 gold, 20 silver and 17 bronze. Brazil is in command with 48 first places, 30 silvers and 26 bronzes.



