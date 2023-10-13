The first blow of reality that leaves the 2-2 of Colombia against Uruguay, in Barranquilla, is that James Rodriguez It is a megacrac, and even more so for our football.

Without a doubt, one of the best players in the Colombia selection of all time.

The best: James

James swallowed the enormous court of the Metropolitanwas a giant captain who, with his passing game and goals, dictated Colombia’s game.

A blow of reality to cover the mouths of his social media haters, his microphone and TikTok detractors. They taste so much that they taste like… bitter!

GOAL BY JAMES RODRIGUEZ. Image of the Colombia vs. Uruguay national team match in the city of Barranquilla, qualifier for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Photo Vanexa Romero Photo: Vanexa Romero / El Tiempo

On my X account (formerly Twitter) I did a poll on the eve of the game. I asked if they preferred James or Carrascal in the starting lineup… Carrascal obtained 73 percent of the votes in favor. Come…?

Several of the most popular intellectuals and media gurus reversed course, as the wise ‘Bolillo’ Gómez said: “I had already noticed that he was improving in the Sao Paulo. “I warned you!” said one. “I have always said that his talent and quality are not in dispute,” said another. “Thank you, Dorival (São Paulo coach),” another shouted.

Thursday’s is a blow of reality for the expanded Colombian soccer that understands that, now, there is no other that has the personality and quality of James in the National Team.

A hard blow of reality for the patriots who classify as a superstar anyone who scores a goal in the local League or leaves for Mexico or the United States…

The 2-2 draw against Uruguay leaves another very harsh blow of reality: Colombia is a team without defense and is saved by the goalkeeper Camilo Vargas. He took at least half a dozen balls that were goals!

It had already been decisive in the 1-0 against Venezuela and the 0-0 against Chili, when the starting defenders played. Yesterday, the entire defense was substitutes and made water. And in the midfield, the flyers did not exist: no one marked a notebook, nor removed a petal from a daisy, nor stuck out their tongues at the Uruguayans who passed by in slippers, bathrobes and coffee.

Vargas stopped at least half a dozen goal balls. Until the lack of the last deep ball of the game, to a hanging defense, for the penalty of his expulsion and the final equality of Uruguay.

The reality of the match is that what seemed like it was going to be a defeat against Uruguay, was then signed as a victory for Colombia and ended in a draw. “That’s the beauty of football,” as he said. Gerardo Bedoyaanother wise man.

Barranquilla October 12, 2023. Image of the Colombia vs. Uruguay national team match in the city of Barranquilla, qualifier for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Photo Vanexa Romero

Blows of reality: DT Lorenzo is expressing a risky idea: playing 4-3-3 with John Arias as the left inside midfielder, yesterday with Santos Borré as the right pointer and James as a false ‘9’. The team from the middle to the back is very weak.

Very, very! Back away horribly. What’s happening? Find out, Vargas!

Another blow of reality: Luis Diaz It does not fit in the National Team. Yes, he generated the 2-1 play with a great steal of the ball (which none of the on-target ones did!), but he ate two incredible options and lost several heads-up. Is that why Lorenzo says that he doesn’t give him responsibility for the team…?

Reality blows: James is still on a different level compared to the rest, Colombia is horrible in defense and, due to the way the game played out, he lost two points in the last play of the game. Yes: two points were lost.

This is what it is: that is the true and crude blow of reality…

Gabriel Meluk

Meluk tells him…

@MelukLeCuenta