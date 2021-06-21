Peru breathed with a 2-1 win against Colombia this Sunday in Goiania and returned to the ring after a terrible debut in group B of Copa América 2021, while the coffee growers that started at the top lose momentum and leave serious doubts.

Sergio Peña was in the place and the right moment to score the opening goal for Peru in the 17th minute. Colombia reached the tie at 52 with a penalty that Miguel Borja changed for a goal, but luck was on the Inca side and a confusion in the area caused Yerry Mina to score against (64) the final 2-1 in favor of the Peruvians .

The game rewarded the mental strength of a team led by Argentine Ricardo Gareca who hit at the right times and without complexes defended, against a rival at times confused, the advantage achieved.

Peña scores, Peru breathes

Reinaldo Rueda bet on the Zapata-Miguel Borja duo and Ricardo Gareca left Gianluca Lapadula loose on top, waiting for André Carrillo, Sergio Pena and Christian Cueva to create to supply the scorer.

The tactic seemed to smile at Rueda with a loose team, which arrived lukewarmly to the last Peruvian zone, and that Juan Cuadrado almost put the advantage with a shot from the goal of the area which was barely deviated.

But the Inca magic appeared and after a delicious ball handling, kick-off by the band and a shot from Yoshimar Yotún from outside the area that crashed into the post defended by David Ospina, Sergio Peña took the rebound and mercilessly finished off to open the scoring.

The backpack of the 4-0 win received in the debut against Brazil seemed to be forgotten for Gareca’s team and with the result in favor the Inca touch flowed.

Almost nothing had a first half with little flavor, which was played in more than 50 percent of the time in the middle of the field, and which had a process almost as lackluster to the atmosphere in the deserted stands of the Olympic stadium of Goiana, without public due to the pandemic.

Yes it could

But Colombia was not willing to sell a defeat so easily, it began to attack and quickly found an opportunity when he suffered a penalty for an attack by Gallese against Borja, which the same player transformed into 1-1.

The goal was a balm for the coffee growers and Rueda responded with changes. Chau Zapata, welcome Luis Muriel in the absence of half an hour to the end of the game, in exchange of attackers from Atalanta.

Bad luck for the Colombian coach because the changes were overshadowed by the Peruvian goal response. In an isolated play of the Peruvian attack, a confusion in the area defended by Ospina and Yerry Mina scores a bitter own goal.

Borja, the most dangerous of the coffee growers, tried to lift his spirits and equalize the score with a strong shot that went over the crossbar before the game entered the final 20 minutes.

But with those of Gareca in defense and those of Rueda attacking, the final stretch of the duel was stepped on. Peru was stronger and closed with a high value win That leaves the whole of Colombia worried, that it goes from more to less in the Cup.

Brazil, which had a free date, leads group B with six points, followed by Colombia, which parked at four and Peru has three. Venezuela is penultimate with two units, after signing an agonizing draw against Ecuador (2-2), which closes with one unit.

ZZM