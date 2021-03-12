By Gérard Le Puill

Colombes is the third largest municipality in the Hauts de Seine with more than 80,000 inhabitants. In Colombes, when we try to get information via the internet in order to get an appointment to get vaccinated, the closest vaccination places are at La Garenne Colombes and at the Nanterre hospital. But we are always put off until later, for lack of space; even and especially when one is supposed to have priority from 75 years old. However, Colombes has a renowned hospital with seven specialties including gerontology, maternity, addictology psychiatry. The Louis Mourier establishment has 459 beds and employs 1,778 employees, including 380 doctors.

The Communists of Colombes know this establishment well, members of the PCF have always been part of the staff since it opened several decades ago. For two weeks, they have been informing the population by leaflet, discussions and the signing of a petition on the markets so that the inhabitants come to demonstrate on Saturday March 13 at 3 p.m. in front of the hospital (1) to ask for the opening of a vaccination center.

Only 13 vaccination centers in the Hauts de Seine

In their address to the population, the Communists of Colombes, like their elected officials on the municipal council, declared: “It is unthinkable that the 3 e Hauts de Seine city does not have its vaccination center. Only 13 vaccination centers have been opened in the department. This is unacceptable ! The vaccination campaign must be massively accelerated by taking control of the patent and of production. The patent logic which privatizes vaccines to ensure the profits of the BIGPHARMA companies prevents the vaccine from being produced as needed, ”they write, citing the profits of Pfizer and a few others.

This text was widely distributed in the city on the weekend of March 6 and 7. During these same two days, the government engaged in a communication campaign on the acceleration of vaccination. But it only lasted two days. As of Monday, the shortage of vaccines appeared throughout the country, forcing almost all establishments to suspend their activity. This grotesque propaganda operation was orchestrated by the Prime Minister and his Minister of Health at the request of the President of the Republic. It had the consequences of creating hope and then anguish in the population regarding unfulfilled expectations, but also to annoy local elected officials of all stripes. Suddenly, this week, ministers, on condition of anonymity, broadcast to the news channels continuously this projection of President Macron against local elected officials during the last Defense Council: “If ridicule killed, it would kill more than the Covid ”.

It is the management of the Defense Council that kills

The Minister of Health did not mention the presidential statement last night during his press briefing on the evolution of the pandemic. But he reported a worrying situation in Ile-de-France, even referring to the probable transfers of Ile-de-France residents on a drip to other regions, while the admissions of patients suffering from other pathologies are once again delayed in the hospitals in the region, at the risk of leaving them to die for lack of timely treatment. If ridicule does not kill, the choices of the Defense Council chaired by the Head of State worsen the situation of the country, as well as its cost for Social Security.

Yesterday evening, several television news showed how planes were mobilized at Nice airport to bring patients on an IV to that of Toulouse. It was then necessary to relay the planes by helicopters to distribute these same patients to hospitals in the Occitanie region, including that of Cahors in the Lot. This is where the management of the pandemic is leading, aimed primarily at protecting the business and profits of multinationals, dear to the president of the rich.

A great need for geographical proximity

In their communication to the local population, the Communists of Colombes reveal that at the Louis Mourier Hospital, “the restructuring and the hospital reform have done a lot of damage. The maternity ward is saturated, the emergency department in great difficulty with an understaffed staff. Many positions are unfilled. The Center for medium and long stays cannot meet the ever-increasing demand because recruitments are not taking place ”.

This Louis Mourier hospital is very close to two social housing estates. In the very suburban town of Colombes, practically the entire population lives at a distance of between 500 meters and 2,000 meters from this hospital. Like low-cost housing, suburban housing has a relatively high number of retirees for whom the opening of a vaccination center in this public hospital would facilitate travel. The population needs this geographic proximity. But, for lack of having this structure in their city, those who consult the internet every day to try to find an appointment are condemned to wait.

