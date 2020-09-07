Suburb has been chosen once more by the Euroleague for the dispute of the Last 4. On this event, for the 2020/21 season that can start quickly. It’s the identical venue as that of 2019/20, which couldn’t be held because of the cancellation of the marketing campaign on account of the coronavirus pandemic that paralyzed Europe.

What would be the first Last 4 of the Euroleague to be performed in Cologne, the fourth largest metropolis within the nation, will happen from Might 28 to 30, 2021, in the Lanxess Enviornment, with capability for greater than 18,000 spectators and that it has hosted the final ten Handball Champions League Last 4.

Cologne thus joins Berlin, which organized it in 2009 and 2016, as German cities to host a last part of the Euroleague; It is usually the fourth to host mentioned occasion with out having a membership in mentioned competitors.