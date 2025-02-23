At ten after three on Sunday afternoon, the world for the fans of 1. FC Köln was as beautiful and round as it should ideally be. The stadium spokesman in Müngersdorf had just given a message that delighted the heart of the Cologne supporters: “The relief train to Düsseldorf at 4:44 p.m. – failed,” he had announced, and not only in the south curve there was a spontaneous cheer. You couldn’t have imagined it better: the FC would keep the points and return to the top of the table, and Fortuna fans would have to wait for their journey home with long faces.

Well, the Düsseldorfers may have stood on the platform a little longer, but the shaking joy was on their side at the end. Not only because her team was still 1-1 and saved the six -minute injury time, but also because the circumstances of compensation were good and amusement. The Cologne defender Joel Schmied had committed a handball in the penalty area that reminded of an old verse from Franz Beckenbauer’s presidential period when he scoffed at his Bavaria: “I don’t know what they play here today – but football is not.”

Schmied had changed the sport in the 87th minute for a moment. He blocked the ball like a volleyball player on the net, referee Michael Bacher immediately pointed to the penalty point, and even if there was the usual almost half -hour video test afterwards, the case was completely clear. Isak Johannesson put the penalty on the net, and the Cologne team had every reason to trouble about a negligent missed stage victory. “Bitter, just really bitter, we gave away two points,” said FC coach Gerhard Struber and shook his head as if there was great injustice. His team had denied the desire to distance promoters Fortuna in the table.

The game did not have the character of a hot family feud, which was mainly due to the Düsseldorfers

Cologne against Düsseldorf on Sunday before the carnival days, so the question arose more: left or right Rhine side, Kölsch or Alt, Alaaf or Helau, Gothic Cathedral or Silberner Porsche? All of these central themes in the centuries -old city comparison would be negotiated on Sunday. You thought.

But the game did not have the character of a hot family feud, which was mainly due to the Düsseldorfer, which coach Daniel Thioune apparently taught a little too much respect for the Cologne. “Our idea was that we had to endure the quality and hard attacks by the opponent over long stretches of the game,” he later revealed. His players promptly waived their own game shares and retired to their cover. Occasional counter -advances failed due to false passes and technical weaknesses, Shinta Appelkamp and Myron van Brederode did not meet their tasks as an intermediary between the defensive and the offensive. “Our first half was certainly weak,” said Thiune.

After all, the Cologne earned praise for persistent efforts. Playmaker Florian Kainz and Linton Maina particularly noticed, and consequently it was a combination of the two that gave the hosts the 1-0. Struber was allowed to feel confirmed: “We knew that the opponent would be destructive, but we also knew that we would sit it up.” But instead of maintaining the pressure and keeping Fortuna away from his own penalty area, the Cologne team of Fortuna suddenly left space for their own initiative. So his eleven still “started playing football,” said Thioune. A crossbar from Vincent Vehij (84th) would have had to be enough for the Cologne -based warning, but they let themselves be pushed back even deeper instead of going over to the counterattack.

Where the Cologne residents are in the tough race of the second division, they probably don’t know themselves. They still find it difficult to develop their own game, which has not changed even after the shopping offensive in winter. While at least Kainz is gradually becoming in shape after lengthy injury problems, the professionals, who sports director Christian Keller brought into the house for a tight six million euros, have not yet been able to use. Middle strikers Imad Rondic and right wing Jusuf Gazibegovic at least pointed out on Sunday that they had not done any damage. The defender and part-time volleyball player Schmied, on the other hand, was not granted.