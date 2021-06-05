Buenos Aires (Reuters)

Colon beat Racing 3-0 in the Argentine Football League Cup final, to win the first domestic title in his 116-year career.

Colon, who belongs to the city of Santa Fe, ranked second among the local first-division teams in 1997, and lost in the final of the Copa Sudamericana, equivalent to the European League in 2019, but crowned the first major title in his career last night.

The League Cup was held in place of the traditional league championship in the country, which was suspended for more than six months last year due to Corona.

Veteran striker Luis Miguel Rodriguez said: “I am very happy and can’t find the words to describe what the club has achieved, and I hope everyone enjoys the achievement after waiting for 116 years.”

All the winning team’s goals came in the second half of the match and were signed by Rodrigo Alendro, Christian Bernardi and Alexis Castro.