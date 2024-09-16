Cologne, strong explosion in the city center. The explosion occurred in a nightclub. A major police operation is underway in the area of ​​the explosion.

An explosion struck this morning, Monday 16 September, the center of the German city of Cologne: German daily newspaper Bild reports. According to local law enforcement, the police are conducting a large-scale operation in the district where the explosion occurred. The explosion occurred at the entrance to the premises Hohenzollernring. The police arrived en masse and warned X: “The Hohenzollernring is closed between Rudolfplatz and Friesenplatz. The area should be avoided“. Further details are not yet known, the newspaper reports.

There A massive explosion damaged the entrance to a nightclub in central Cologne. According to the Faz, there were no injuries. The police have cordoned off the Hohenzollernring, the nightlife area of ​​the city on the Rhine, partially closed between Rudolfplatz and Friesenplatz. According to WDRshortly after 6am a bomb exploded right next to the Vanity nightclub, knocking down ceiling panels and sending a shatter the glass of the windows. The explosion, witnesses say, was not particularly strong.