Cologne, strong explosion in the city center. The explosion occurred in a nightclub. A major police operation is underway in the area of the explosion.
An explosion struck this morning, Monday 16 September, the center of the German city of Cologne: German daily newspaper Bild reports. According to local law enforcement, the police are conducting a large-scale operation in the district where the explosion occurred. The explosion occurred at the entrance to the premises Hohenzollernring. The police arrived en masse and warned X: “The Hohenzollernring is closed between Rudolfplatz and Friesenplatz. The area should be avoided“. Further details are not yet known, the newspaper reports.
There A massive explosion damaged the entrance to a nightclub in central Cologne. According to the Faz, there were no injuries. The police have cordoned off the Hohenzollernring, the nightlife area of the city on the Rhine, partially closed between Rudolfplatz and Friesenplatz. According to WDRshortly after 6am a bomb exploded right next to the Vanity nightclub, knocking down ceiling panels and sending a shatter the glass of the windows. The explosion, witnesses say, was not particularly strong.
