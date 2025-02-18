The 1. FC Köln has dissolved the contract with Nikola Soldo with immediate effect. The defender, who moved to Cologne in the summer of 2022, recently no longer played a role in the second division leader. Soldo’s contract would have been valid until the end of the current season. The 24-year-old is the son of the former FC coach and long-time Stuttgart Bundesliga professional Zvonimir Soldo. “With the request, Nikola came to us to dissolve his contract with us,” said license football director Thomas Kessler. “Since he always behaved exemplary despite his sporting situation, we agreed to this and enable him to take this step.”