DHe 1. FC Köln cannot get away from the bottom of the table in the Bundesliga. Coach Steffen Baumgart’s team only played 1-1 (0-1) against direct rivals VfL Bochum on Saturday evening, but still managed to save a very lucky point. Against the very unsettled Rhinelanders, the clearly superior VfL failed to score more than the one goal by Lukas Daschner (25th minute). Davie Selke (54th) punished this with his third goal of the season.

The third draw of the season is not enough, especially for FC. With six points after eleven games, Cologne will remain at the bottom of the table at least until Sunday. Despite being superior for a long time, Bochum once again missed their first home win of the season, but in fourteenth place in the table they are still three points ahead of Cologne.

For coach Thomas Letsch’s team, the division of points is not enough. VfL was better from the start and revealed why Cologne are at the bottom of the table. The Rhinelander’s defense proved to be not exactly top league ready in some situations. Bochum often lacked the quality in attack to take advantage of it. The guests fought their way into the game without being aggressive offensively.

VfL seemed more determined and deservedly took the lead after just under half an hour. Guest keeper Marvin Schwäbe slapped a shot from Philipp Hofmann at the feet of Bochum’s starting XI debutant Daschner, who just had to dust himself off. The 25-year-old newcomer from FC St. Pauli came into the team because of captain Anthony Losilla’s illness.

This meant that Cologne didn’t go without conceding a goal in their 19th Bundesliga game in a row. And the renewed setback for the troubled FC was not without consequences. From then on only Bochum played, but failed to score the overdue second goal. This was particularly due to the excellent performance of the Swabian team.







After the break, Takuma Asano missed the best opportunity alone in front of the FC goalkeeper. This took revenge. Because shortly afterwards the happy equalizer came. Selke successfully completed a counterattack – Cologne’s first real chance to score.

Bochum shook itself briefly and then pushed back into the lead. Above all, VfL coach Letsch will have to find offensive solutions in order to be able to successfully lead his team through the fight against relegation again. FC, on the other hand, is currently lacking a lot more: self-confidence, playing class and offensive play do not seem to be there at the moment. The upcoming opponent doesn’t give much hope either. After the international break, the game continues against record champions Bayern Munich in two weeks.