Home page World

Press Split

Karl Lauterbach calls for solidarity at the CSD in Cologne. © Christoph Reichwein/dpa

This time, the Cologne Pride is even more political than usual, because the queer community feels it is under pressure. The big parade is receiving prominent reinforcements from politics and show business.

Cologne – Colorful, loud and political – many thousands of people set an example for tolerance and diversity at the Cologne Christopher Street Day parade. According to the organizers, an estimated 1.2 million visitors came to the parade on Sunday and 1.4 million for the entire CSD weekend.

The CSD parade itself consisted of 65,000 participants and 250 groups, including 90 floats. It was the largest that Cologne has ever had, said Cologne Pride board member Hugo Winkels. State Minister Claudia Roth (Greens) enthused: “Cologne is the most important CSD, not just in the whole country, not just in Europe, but that radiates out into the whole world.”

Kaulitz brothers on the car

The twin brothers Tom and Bill Kaulitz from the band Tokio Hotel also rode in one of the floats. In an interview with WDR, Bill Kaulitz spoke about how liberating his coming out had been: “I’m incredibly touched by how many people come to me and find courage in my story,” said the singer. “I lived a very private life for the first few years and was never allowed to let it be known to the outside world.”

Tom and Bill Kaulitz are also taking part in the Cologne Pride this year. © Christoph Reichwein/dpa

Politicians warn of “rollback” of queer rights

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach pointed out that more and more attacks against queer people are being registered and that hate violence against them is increasing. “The CSD is a very important demonstration for democracy, freedom, for the rights of queer people,” the SPD politician, who lives in Cologne, told the German Press Agency. “I think it is dismaying when we see how rights are already being restricted within Europe.”

The CSD has therefore never been as political as it is now. Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD) also said: “We notice that at the moment there are fascists and Nazis who want a rollback.” They want to reduce the rights and freedoms of the LGBTIQ+ community again. This must be resolutely opposed, said Bas.

The Federal Government’s Queer Commissioner, Sven Lehmann (Greens), called for sexual identity to be included in Article 3 of the Basic Law. The article currently states that no one may be “disadvantaged or favored because of their gender, their ancestry, their race, their language, their homeland and origin, their faith, their religious or political views.”

“Bring this protection into the constitution”

Lehmann criticised that queer people were the last group persecuted by the Nazis that did not yet enjoy explicit protection in the Basic Law. In its current form, the Basic Law has not been able to prevent human rights violations in the past, such as Paragraph 175 of the Criminal Code, which was only abolished in 1994 and criminalised sexual acts between men.

“We need a two-thirds majority in the Bundestag and Bundesrat,” said Lehmann. “I want this to happen before the next federal election, that we manage to put this protection into the Basic Law and thus never allow our rights to be abolished again.”

Increasing violence does not only affect the queer community

Drag queen Meryl Deep, who organized Cologne support for the Pride in Pirna, Saxony this year, also said that it was important to be loud and present, especially in these times. “We need to protect everything that has been achieved and not let it be taken away from us.” The increasing violence is also affecting many social groups and not just the queer community.

A CSD event also took place in Rostock on Sunday, attended by around 4,200 people. The CSD commemorates events in 1969 in New York: police stormed the “Stonewall Inn” bar on Christopher Street and ended a multi-day uprising by gays, lesbians and transsexuals. dpa