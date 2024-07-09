Home page World

Cologne police freed two hostages from kidnappers on Friday. Now further details are being released. © Marius Becker/dpa

A brutal confrontation between drug dealers has the Cologne police on edge. “A new escalation of violence has occurred,” says the police chief.

Cologne – After the kidnappings and explosions of the past few days in connection with a conflict between drug dealers, the Cologne police see “a new dimension of violence in the area of ​​organized crime.” This has never been seen before in Germany, said Detective Director Michael Esser in Cologne today. This is one of the most complex operations that the police in North Rhine-Westphalia have had to deal with in recent years.

“Most extreme threat scenarios”

On Friday, the Cologne police freed two hostages from the clutches of kidnappers. The end of this hostage situation was extremely precarious. “The most extreme threat scenarios occurred,” said Esser. “We even had to assume that submachine guns played a role.” It was to be expected that the perpetrators would kill the hostages. Three of those involved had to be allowed to escape in order to protect the lives of the hostages.

The reason for the kidnapping is said to be organized crime in the drug sector, with demands for money being involved. Several explosions at the end of June and beginning of July were also seen in this context.

From the exchange of information with the Dutch police authorities, we know that threat scenarios involving explosions have been built up there for some time. This is the first time that this has been observed on this scale in North Rhine-Westphalia. “This is also the area that makes us very sensitive. In order to increase the danger to the population, we are doing everything we can to catch the perpetrators.”

Esser stressed: “There has been a new escalation of violence in the area of ​​drugs, in the area of ​​organized crime, which can also have an impact on innocent bystanders. Thank God, the explosives that were used here in Cologne did not lead to any injuries.” But this was also due to a lucky coincidence, because no one was in the hallway at the time. “In the Netherlands, no consideration is given to innocent bystanders, and innocent bystanders are sometimes critically injured or even killed.” dpa