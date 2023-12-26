Cologne police – raid and arrests after danger warning in Cologne

IIn connection with the danger warning for Cologne Cathedral, the police said they searched an apartment and arrested five men. While four of them were released after special forces were deployed in Wesel on Christmas Eve, one of the men will remain in custody until January 7th to prevent danger, the Cologne police headquarters announced on Tuesday.

It is a 30-year-old Tajik man about whom there is information relevant to state security. The Oberhausen district court confirmed the police's decision on December 25th.

“We are exhausting all legal options to protect the people, the cathedral and the upcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations,” explained the head of the Cologne criminal police, Michael Esser. The investigations will continue at full speed.

On Saturday evening, the police ordered special security precautions for the cathedral, including a widespread ban on tours, and cited a “danger warning” as justification. According to media reports, there are indications of a planned Islamist attack.