Mayor Henriette Reker has gone to the clinic for inpatient treatment. The diagnosis is still unknown.

Update from December 31, 2020, 9:25 a.m.: Cologne has to do without the mayor Henriette Reker over New Year’s Eve – she is still in the hospital. As the WDR has learned from a spokesman for the city, details about her illness will be announced after New Year’s Eve. The spokesman, Alexander Vogel, has already taken with me Reker on the phone: “She is accessible” is all he currently says about it. It can take seven to 14 days Hospitalization take, it is said from Reker’s environment.

The mayor is currently represented by the head of the transport department, Andrea Blome. In Cologne it is the fifth anniversary of New Year’s Eve, when women were attacked around the cathedral.

First report from December 30th, 2020, 10.08 a.m.: Cologne – Henriette Reker, Lord Mayor of Cologne, is currently being treated in a clinic. The reports Cologne city indicator. Reker had “because of a acute diagnosis in inpatient treatment in the University Clinic Cologne go. The treatment was started there yesterday evening, ”the newspaper quoted a city spokesman as saying.

Henriette Reker, Lord Mayor of Cologne, during a press conference.

Henriette Reker: The Lord Mayor of Cologne has gone to inpatient treatment

How long the mayor will have to be treated as an inpatient is still open. “The diagnosis is not related to any Covid-19 disease with the long-term consequences of the attack on October 17, 2015, ”the city of Cologne reported.

The Cologne Lord Mayor Henriette Reker was seriously injured with a knife in a politically motivated act at an election campaign event in 2015. She was temporarily in an artificial coma. (aka)

