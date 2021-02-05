After the bitter cup-out during the week in Regensburg is the 1. FC Cologne on Saturday evening in the top game at the Borussia required. Coach Markus Gisdol can almost draw on the full to get a little air in the table cellar in the derby.
“Otherwise all players except for Seb and Florian should be able to play,” said Markus Gisdol at the press conference before the derby. So only Sebastian Andersson and Florian Kainz are definitely out when the Cologne team compete in Gladbach. Andersson does not want to make a forecast.
“We have firmly resolved not to give him a time slot. He is making good progress in his rehab, but we deliberately do not want to impose a schedule on him so as not to bring in unnecessary pressure and thus risk,” said Gisdol about the Swede.
“Marius [Wolf] has a swollen ankle. We will have to wait for further treatments and examinations. It is still open whether he can play on Saturday, “said Gisdol, adding that there is still a question mark behind the right-back.
Should Wolf actually fail, Benno Schmitz would probably take over the role on the right wing. Otherwise, Gisdol will rely on the team that triumphed 3-1 over Bielefeld last Sunday.
Emmanuel Dennis will also be at the fore again. Even after his missed penalty at the Cup in Regensburg, the newcomer continues to get the trust of his coach.
“You could see that Dennis will help us. I am convinced of that – regardless of the missed penalty. He is a bearer of hope for us. He can go one on one, he goes to goal with speed. I’m glad he’s there. Nevertheless, he won’t shoulder the entire offensive alone, “says the FC coach.
With Max Meyer, another new addition is slowly being introduced to the first team. “Max is out of rhythm a little longer. We have to give him the time to bond with the team through training and playing minutes,” Gisdol indicated that Meyer will be on the bench again.
So Cologne could start with a three-man chain in front of goalkeeper Timo Horn in Gladbach, Jannes Horn, Rafael Czichos and Jorge Meré would be the candidates here.
Elvis Rexhbecaj will appear again next to Ellyes Skhiri at the headquarters, as Jonas Hector is back on board, but apparently cannot really help the team at the moment. The outer lanes are occupied by Noah Katterbach and Marius Wolf – or as mentioned Benno Schmitz.
Behind Dennis, the formidable Ismail Jakobs and Ondrej Duda will be allowed to whirl again.