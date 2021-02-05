“We have firmly resolved not to give him a time slot. He is making good progress in his rehab, but we deliberately do not want to impose a schedule on him so as not to bring in unnecessary pressure and thus risk,” said Gisdol about the Swede.

“Marius [Wolf] has a swollen ankle. We will have to wait for further treatments and examinations. It is still open whether he can play on Saturday, “said Gisdol, adding that there is still a question mark behind the right-back.

Emmanuel Dennis will also be at the fore again. Even after his missed penalty at the Cup in Regensburg, the newcomer continues to get the trust of his coach.

“You could see that Dennis will help us. I am convinced of that – regardless of the missed penalty. He is a bearer of hope for us. He can go one on one, he goes to goal with speed. I’m glad he’s there. Nevertheless, he won’t shoulder the entire offensive alone, “says the FC coach.

So Cologne could start with a three-man chain in front of goalkeeper Timo Horn in Gladbach, Jannes Horn, Rafael Czichos and Jorge Meré would be the candidates here.

Elvis Rexhbecaj will appear again next to Ellyes Skhiri at the headquarters, as Jonas Hector is back on board, but apparently cannot really help the team at the moment. The outer lanes are occupied by Noah Katterbach and Marius Wolf – or as mentioned Benno Schmitz.

Behind Dennis, the formidable Ismail Jakobs and Ondrej Duda will be allowed to whirl again.