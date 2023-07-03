Dhe district court of Cologne on Monday sentenced a 42-year-old nurse to life imprisonment for two counts of murder and attempted murder. The chamber considered it proven that Manuel H. poisoned three women with the heavy metal thallium, which was also used as rat poison, in 2020 and 2021, two of them died. The court determined the particular gravity of the guilt and ordered subsequent preventive detention. There is no doubt that H. “has a perverse, sadistic and cruel side,” according to the presiding judge. He showed no compassion, saw the fear and watched the death.

According to the conviction of the court, in the spring of 2020 H. first poisoned his wife Tina – with whom he had been married twice since 2017. When she was admitted to a Leverkusen hospital in mid-May 2020, the doctors believed it was an autoimmune disease. On May 29, three years ago, the woman, who had not been able to speak for several days, was transferred to the University Hospital in Düsseldorf, where she died shortly afterwards.

After just a few months, Manuel H. found his new partner Yvonne K. on the Internet. According to the verdict, H. poisoned her grandmother in March 2021. The lady, who had been healthy until then, suddenly complained of diarrhea and extreme abdominal pain. But when she died on April 1, 2021, nobody suspected that she was 92 years old.

Shortly thereafter, Yvonne K. moved with Manuel H. to her grandmother’s house in Hürth. In mid-August, K. became pregnant by Manuel H. Just a month later, when she complained of the same symptoms as her grandmother, her mother contacted the police. Investigators then stormed the house in Hürth and found, among other things, a glass container with thallium in H.’s jacket. The grandmother’s exhumation and forensic examination revealed that she had died from the poison.

At first it looked bad for Yvonne K. too. Doctors saved her life with an antidote. Her unborn child also seemed to pull through. A few weeks before the expected date, it had to be brought into the world by caesarean section. But last July, the girl died – according to the autopsy of sudden infant death.