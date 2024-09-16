September 16, 2024 | 09.04
A large-scale police operation has been underway in the centre of Cologne, Germany, since this morning following an explosion that occurred shortly after 7am. “We have cordoned off the area and investigations are underway,” a police spokeswoman was quoted by German media as saying. The explosion is believed to have occurred in front of a building. Residents have been advised to avoid the area.
