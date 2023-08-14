A miraculous resurrection. Last year, the now eighty-year-old conductor Daniel Barenboim withdrew from the stage with serious rheumatic complaints. Last January he said goodbye as musical director of the Staatsoper Berlin. He could no longer perform at the required level, he said. Yet this month Barenboim is leading a European tour of the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, which he founded in 1999 with Palestinian-American publicist Edward Said to promote understanding between Arabs and Israelis. The orchestra, with musicians of Arab and Israeli origin, gives no fewer than six concerts. The closing two with Mozart’s last three symphonies, the first four with Brahms’ Second Symphony Op. 73 in D major and Beethoven’s First Piano Concerto Op. 15 in C majorafter the cancellation of Martha Argerich now performed by Igor Levit.

Barenboim staggeringly climbs the steps of the Cologne Philharmonic, but conducts bravely while standing. His return is miraculous in more ways than one. Sixteen first violins and eight double basses for an early Beethoven concerto are a bit much by modern standards; half would have been enough. Barenboim’s aversion to skimpy, historically correct performances is well known. The conductor has always emulated the great old masters and their sometimes bold treatment of scores. First and foremost Wilhelm Furtwängler, whom he met as a piano prodigy, and later Sergiu Celibidache, with whom he often and impressively collaborated as a pianist.

Suffocating lukewarmness

The dreaded overkill does not materialize. Barenboim does not let Levit’s imaginative, intimate playing drown out. But their incompatibility of character is total. Great music can take a lot. The orchestral introduction to it First Piano Concerto can be both light-footed and march-like monumental, the largo both ironically melancholy and precociously settled. That’s what great music is for, it says it all. Barenboim says everything half motivated, half monumental and half intimate. Then the sloppy insertions, the ludicrous delay before the cadence, the suffocating lukewarmness. You can see Levit looking at the orchestra almost imploringly. Friends, do something! Allegro con brio! Staccato! Light!

And this from Barenboim, who was already studying orchestral conducting at the age of twelve with Igor Markevich, a better conductor than Barenboim would ever become. Who is right at home with his mentor Arthur Rubinstein, when the pianist gives very young concerts with giants from Leopold Stokowski to Josef Krips and Rafael Kubelik. What has the conductor Barenboim learned from them? Loud, coarse and loveless sounds Brahms’ Second Symphony, the most blissful he wrote. In the adagio the lyricism flows like dead air from a balloon, in the allegretto grazioso no trace of grace. The finale – allegro energico e passionato! – is slow and shockingly inanimate, a bag of Lego bricks with an unread instruction manual. How unlikely the story that Barenboim, who was accused in 2019 of transgressive behavior towards orchestra members, humiliatingly had a trombonist play the same passage five times in front of the orchestra, wrong time and time again, of course. In Cologne, wood and brass sound as if the conductor has not given them a glance. They just mess around. The musing solo horn in the final phase of the first movement – ​​it says dolce – comes out of the mill like mincemeat. The hall cheers for the miraculous resurrection, as is the case in a culture that still honors its ancient heroes. But heaven.

Classic Mozart, Brahms, Beethoven. By: West-Eastern Divan Orchestra conducted by Daniel Barenboim. Piano: Igor Levit. Tour until 27/8. Information: west-eastern-couch.org ●●●●●