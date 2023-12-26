Home page politics

Police officers secure an entrance to Cologne Cathedral. © Roberto Pfeil/dpa

Security authorities had received information about a possible attack plan by an Islamist group. Now a 30-year-old Tajik man has been taken into custody “to avert danger.”

Cologne – In connection with the terrorist alarm for Cologne Cathedral, the police have taken a suspect into custody in Wesel. The police searched an apartment with special forces in the city on the Lower Rhine on Christmas Eve and took five men into custody.

While four of them were released, the emergency services took a 30-year-old Tajik into custody “to avert danger”. The police said there was information about him that was relevant to state security.

On Christmas Day, at the request of the Cologne police, the Oberhausen district court confirmed the order of detention until January 7th. Police chief Michael Esser said: “We are exhausting all legal options to protect the people, the cathedral and the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations.” The police will not provide any information about the background to the detention until further notice due to ongoing investigations.

According to dpa information, the security authorities had received information about a possible attack plan by an Islamist group on Cologne Cathedral and a church in Vienna. According to the Cologne police, the information related to New Year's Eve. In Austria, four people were arrested during investigations against an Islamist network. According to the public prosecutor's office, three were investigated for membership in a terrorist organization in connection with terrorist crimes. dpa