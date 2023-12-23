Several people have been arrested in Germany and Austria on suspicion of preparing attacks. The German newspaper reports this Image Saturday. The attacks should have been committed during the holidays. One of the targets is said to be Cologne Cathedral, which is currently being searched for explosives.

Security services in Spain and Austria are also said to have received signals about possible attacks. According to Image it concerns an Islamic terrorist cell that wanted to carry out attacks on Christmas Eve, possibly in Cologne, Vienna or Madrid. The police in Vienna informed the German newspaper that there is an increased threat level and various precautions have been taken.

Additional security measures also apply around the Cathedral in Cologne, a police spokesperson said Image. After the search for explosives, the church will close tonight and all visitors will be checked tomorrow.