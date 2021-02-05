The Archbishop of Cologne, Rainer Maria Cardinal Woelki, approaches his critics. At the “Synodal Path” of the Catholic Church, which took place on Thursday and Friday as a video conference, he admitted that he had made mistakes in dealing with abuse in the Archdiocese of Cologne. He was “painfully aware that trust has been lost”.

“As one of the first to set up an advisory board for those affected and to commission an independent investigation with attribution, we made mistakes,” Woelki admitted on Thursday. During the video conference, he announced that the previously unpublished report by the Munich law firm Westphal, Spilker and Wastl would be released for inspection, “initially for those affected” and later also for the media.

The “Synodal Way” is a dialogue event jointly launched by the German Bishops’ Conference (DBK) and the Central Committee of German Catholics. According to the devastating results of the so-called MHG study on sexual abuse in the church published in 2018, at least until the end of 2022, new ways and reforms will be sought in the Catholic Church.

At the beginning of the current event on Thursday, the Presidium of the Synodal Way, to which DBK chairman Georg Bätzing also belongs, expressed sharp criticism of the situation in Woelki’s Archdiocese. “Coming to terms with sexual abuse is an important point because it is the overall credibility of our path,” said Bätzing. “It’s about whether people can get the impression that we bishops take it seriously when it comes to reappraisal and clarification.”

For the first time there was a representative of the Advisory Board

For the first time, three representatives of the Affected Council of the Catholic Church took part in the conference. Without naming the Archdiocese of Cologne, one of the three, Johannes Norpoth, promised “to bring diocesan developments into focus, even if these express an incredibly disastrous crisis and project management and an absolutely unprofessional communication strategy with a lack of inner attitude on the part of the management staff seem to be”.

Kai-Christian Moritz, also from the Affected Advisory Board, became even clearer. “You shouldn’t be celebrated for apologizing,” he said to Woelki’s address. In contrast, the Vice-President of the Central Committee of German Catholics, the former State Secretary Karin Kortmann, took hold of the cardinal’s outstretched hand.

“I take what you have told us today as a new offer for reconditioning very seriously,” said Kortmann. And then the former state secretary said something that did not fit the self-image of the power-conscious Cologne cardinal at all, but reinforced the impression of the archbishop failing in his office: “If you need support and help, then we are there.”

Synodal Way wants to set up LGBT officers

Even if the external perception of the conference was dominated by the conflict with Woelki, work was also carried out: on Friday, representatives of the forums that had been meeting for months presented intermediate results. And it became clear what far-reaching reforms are currently being discussed in the Catholic Church.

The chairwoman of the “Sexuality and Partnership” forum, Birgit Mock, reported on plans to set up an LGBT representative in each diocese. There is also a discussion about sending “recommendations for action” to the Vatican in order to change parts of the Catholic catechism. Whether such proposals can actually get the two-thirds majority in the Bishops’ Conference necessary for a decision on the Synodal Way will of course not be seen until autumn at the earliest.