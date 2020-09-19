For the Bundesliga opener on Saturday afternoon he wanted 1. FC Cologne actually up to 10,000 fans against that TSG Hoffenheim received – but due to the increased number of infections, the stadium will now remain empty.
As the city of Cologne announced to the FC officials on Friday evening shortly after 8 p.m., spectators are not allowed to play the first game of the season in the Rhein-Energie-Stadion.
“According to new information from the State Center for Health in North Rhine-Westphalia in Bochum this evening, there is a weekly incidence of 34.8 for tomorrow’s relevant 7-day period. The updated data for today’s relevant 7-day period is based on the reporting process typical late registrations a value of 35.2 “, so the announcement (source: fc.de).
35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants is the limit up to which viewers can be admitted.
“We would all have liked to play with viewers. But we are well advised to manage the pandemic together with politicians and society. Now the most important thing is that the number of cases in Cologne does not continue to rise. If we do our part can contribute to that, then of course we’ll do it, “said FC managing director Alexander Wehrle.
All season ticket holders have already been informed.
