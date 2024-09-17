Marcelo Gallardothe most successful coach in the history of River Plateachieved its first victory in the Professional League since the return of the current coach by beating Atlético Tucumán 4-1 and is positioned well in the local tournament, and also managed to beat Talleres de Córdoba in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.
For this reason, this Tuesday, September 17, the series opens against Colo Colo in Chile for the quarterfinals at the Monumental David Arellano stadium starting at 9:30 p.m.
City: Santiago, Chile
Stadium: Monumental David Arellano
Date: Tuesday, September 17
Schedule: 21:30 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 20:30 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 19:30 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 18:30 in Mexico, 02:30 in Spain.
Referee: Raphael Claus
This match can be followed on TV from the official channel of Fox Sports, Telefé and DisneyAs for streaming, it can be watched on Fubo TV.
The Millionaires thrashed and recovered against Atlético Tucumán, in the resounding 4-1 victory against the Decano. Given the complacency that the River coach was left with regarding the level of his team, there would only be one option: the return of Paulo Díaz for Leandro González Pirez.
They are coming off a full week of rest after the postponement of the match against Universidad Católica, so they were able to focus one hundred percent on the match against River. In the local league they are second with 45 points, seven behind U de Chile. Their last match was on September 7, with a clear 3-0 defeat against Magallanes.
COLLO COLLO: Brayan Cortes; Mauricio Isla, Emiliano Amor, Maximiliano Falcon, Erick Wiemberg; Esteban Pavez, Leonardo Gil or Arturo Vidal; Javier Correa.
RIVER: Franco Armani; Fabricio Bustos, German Pezzella, Paulo Diaz, Marcos Acuna; Santiago Simon, Matias Kranevitter, Nacho Fernandez; Maximiliano Meza, Claudio Echeverri; Miguel Borja.
They will tie 1-1 and everything will be decided at the Monumental in Buenos Aires.
