One of the most exciting matches in the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 will be between Colo Colo and Junior, a series that will kick off this Tuesday in Chile and will be decided in Colombia next week, seven days later. We review all the preview and what you need to know.
City: Santiago de Chile
Stadium: Monumental
Date: Tuesday, August 13.
Schedule: 21:30 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 20:30 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 19:30 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 18:30 in Mexico, 02:30 in Spain.
Referee: Wilton Sampaio.
This match can be followed on TV from the official channel of ESPN and ChilevisionAs for streaming, the Star + and Flow platforms will broadcast it, as will Fubo TV.
Colo Colo must turn the page after the 0-0 against U in the superclásico. The total focus of those led by Almirón Now he must focus on this Cup commitment.
Arturo Vidal He has just returned to action in the Albos’ match against the Azules. The King played 45 minutes at the National Stadium. For his part, Mauricio Isla and Javier Correa They made their debut wearing the Cacique shirt.
Junior de Barranquilla is arriving rested: they did not play against Deportivo Pasto this weekend, because the match was postponed due to the Colombian team’s trip to Santiago this Saturday. Reyes’ team will not be able to count on Jhon Vélez.
COLO COLO: Fernando de Paul; Oscar Opazo, Emiliano Amor, Maximiliano Falcon, Erick Wiemberg; Mauricio Isla, Vicente Pizarro, Esteba Pavez, Arturo Vidal; Javier Correa and Carlos Palacios.
JUNIOR: Santiago Mele; Gabriel Fuentes, Jermein Pena, Emmanuel Olivera, Edwin Herrera; Victor Castillo Didier Moreno; Yimmi Chara, Roberto Hinojosa, Jose Enamorado; Carlos Bacca.
Colo Colo will win, 1 to 0.
#Colo #Colo #Junior #watch #match #lineups #prediction #Copa #Libertadores
Leave a Reply