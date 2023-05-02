For Date 3 of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup, Boca will visit Colo-Colo in Chile in what is expected to be the most complicated duel for the Xeneize team in this group stage of the top South American soccer tournament. It is worth noting that both teams are the leaders of Group F with 4 points and that a victory, for either of them, will allow them to take a very important step towards a possible qualification for the round of 16.
On the side of the RIbera team, he comes to this duel after a very positive match against Racing for Date 14 of the Professional Football League (LPF) since he was left with a 3-1 victory in what was the best display of Jorge Almirón’s team so far this first half of 2023. It should be mentioned that after the match against the Chilean Cacique, the team must visit River for the Superclásico of Argentine soccer.
Below we present everything you need to know about the preview of the duel between Colo-Colo and Boca for the Copa Libertadores:
Where is Colo-Colo vs Boca played for Date 3 of the Copa Libertadores?
Location: Santiago de Chile, Chile
Stadium: David Arellano Monument
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Argentina
Date: Wednesday May 3
Where can you see Colo-Colo vs Boca for Date 3 of the Copa Libertadores?
TV channel: fox sports 2 (must have contracted cable service).
Stream online: Star + (You must have paid for this special Streaming service).
What is the possible formation of Boca?
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
defenders: Luis Advíncula, Marcelo Weigandt, Jorge Figal, Facundo Roncaglia, Valentín Barco
midfielders: Martin Payero, Pol Fernandez, Alan Varela, Sebastian Villa
strikers: Luis Vazquez
Mouth News
With a much more encouraging present than in recent weeks, the Xeneize travels to Chile with a squad with some weight loss such as Dario Benedetto and Frank Fabra but also with the return of Luca Langoni after his muscle injury. As for Exequiel Zeballos, the medical staff decided to stop him by “little monkey“so that he does not suffer from his knee injury that has been affecting him for 2 weeks. While Marcos Rojo is in the final part of his recovery and he has very little left to start playing soccer with his teammates.
Possible formation of Colo-Colo
Goalkeeper: Ferdinand of Paul
defenders: Daniel Gutiérrez, Ramiro González, Maximiliano Falcón and Bruno Gutiérrez;
midfielders: Agustín Bouzat, Esteban Pavez, César Fuentes and Leonardo Gil;
strikers: Damian Pizarro, Carlos Palacio
Colo-Colo vs Boca – Date 3 – Copa Libertadores – Prediction
Colo-Colo 2-2 Mouth
