The president of América de Cali, Marcela Gómez, announced that the Colombian club gave up signing the midfielder Arturo vidal and will focus on hiring the Argentine coach Ricardo 'el Tigre' Gareca in replacement of Lucas Gonzaleza novel that had repercussions on Chili. +

“Despite all the efforts that the institution and the sponsors have made, an agreement has not been reached with Arturo Vidal, therefore we gave up on continuing with his signing. Now we have decided to focus our efforts on our plan A in technical direction: Ricardo Gareca, with whom we started conversations,” Gómez said in a video published by the club.

Last week, Tulio Gomez, the largest shareholder of the Red Devils, announced the team's interest in signing the Chilean, 36 years old and former player of Juventus, Barcelona, ​​Inter and Bayern Munich, among others.

“I heard that (Vidal) wanted to come play for América because the couple (Sonia Isaza) lives in Jamundi (Colombian town) and we called him and asked him about the conditions. The worst diligence is the one that is not done,” said the leader.

Lucas González and Arturo Vidal.

Gómez confirmed to TIME that bringing Vidal would have cost the club more or less 2 million dollars and that they had already obtained two sponsors: Cerveza Aguila and Burger King, something that caused amusement in Chile.

The reactions were immediate, as the hamburger chain began to advertise Vidal's arrival with promotions, which generated ridicule.



Matias Camacho He is the president of the team Colo Colo and spoke about the possible signing of Vidal, but did not leave aside talking about the option that América had.

“With Vidal there had already been approaches, even long before America offered. It was curious because when we saw the whole revolution on social networks for Arturo Vidal in Colombia,” he said.

Promotion of hamburgers in Cali due to the possible arrival of Arturo Vidal to America. Photo: Social networks (X).

And he added: “We asked Vidal if he had already agreed with America, he told us that he had never given an answer and that I had no idea about those promotions and advertisements for hamburgers and beers, it was very funny.”

At the moment, Vidal does not have a team. He was also offered to Olimpia from Paraguay and Boca Juniors from Argentinabut it has not been made known what its future will be.

