Even with the World Cup starting, in England (and beyond) the Cristiano Ronaldo case still holds the ground. The Portuguese’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan is causing various positions to be taken against the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. And the latest comes from the former England striker Stan Collymore, who, speaking to the Mirror, attacks the Portuguese head-on.

Criticism of United — "Cristiano Ronaldo sitting down with Piers Morgan and giving that interview was very serious and he should never play for Manchester United again. It's true, things haven't gone very well at United in recent years, but we're still talking about one of the most important clubs in the world and in any case the one that made it great. It wasn't Real Madrid or Sporting Lisbon, it was United who took a kid who was doing 65 double-steps a game but didn't have the concentration to know what he had to do and turned him into a world-class star." United and, of course, his manager at the time. 'It was Sir Alex Ferguson, it was the other players at the club, the managers and that shitty gym too. And I bet Sir Alex will be destroyed, because Ronaldo has thrown shit on everything, from the staff to everything he represents there, to the legendary coach who is still a father figure to him."

Better behind the scenes? — And while some of Ronaldo’s criticisms make sense, Collymore believes he should have done away with them from the spotlight. “Some United fans will argue that he was right to say what he said ‘that’s why we’re doing badly, he’s right’. But if you love your club don’t blurt out in a public interview, because you won’t motivate anyone by doing so. He should have invited the managers to his house, showed them photos of the Real and Juventus gyms and said ‘we have to do something like this to get the most out of it’. He was supposed to do these things behind the scenes, but he didn’t because he’s angry. And as always he puts himself before everything, even a club that he has always said he loves.”

The future of CR7 — And now, what to do? The former striker has an idea of ​​him. "The only place for him now is Saudi Arabia or Qatar, because if you're a team aiming for the Champions League and you can afford it, you don't want it anyway. And if, on the other hand, you're a less famous team and you want it, you can't afford it. He is the most followed footballer in the world on Instagram and now clubs will also consider it as a negative fact, because they know that he is capable of destroying a team's ecosystem. So my message to United is 'send him out, you've given him everything and he's given you a lot, but nobody's going to win in this situation and it must end in divorce'". And Collymore will certainly be added… to the blacklist of CR7.

