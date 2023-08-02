Court brings four new charges against former US President Donald Trump

The court brought four new charges against former US President Donald Trump in the case of attempted interference in the 2020 elections and the storming of the Capitol by his supporters.

The grand jury agreed with the charges on the following counts: “conspiracy to deceive the United States”, “conspiracy to interfere with official procedures”, “interference and attempted interference with official procedures”, “conspiracy against rights”.

On July 28, a grand jury for the Southern District of Florida brought two new counts of indictment against the former US president in a case of possession of classified documents.

In June, Trump was indicted on 37 counts. The indictment contains such counts as “unlawful possession of classified documents”, “perjury”, and “conspiracy to obstruct justice”. Each of them threatens the former head of the White House with 20 years in prison.

Trump is accused of trying to prevent the approval of the election results

The former US president was accused of trying to prevent the approval of the election results through violence and chaos in the Capitol on January 6, 2021, the indictment says.

The accused and his accomplice tried to use violence and chaos in the Capitol, urging lawmakers, based on false allegations of election fraud, to delay the approval of their results.

On January 6, 2021, a rally of Trump supporters who did not recognize the results of the November vote, according to which Biden was elected president, ended with the storming of the Capitol building and clashes with the police.

On January 7, the US Congress, amid riots, approved the election of Joe Biden as president. He won over 270 electoral votes.

Trump faces up to 50 years in prison

Former US president faces up to 50 years in prison on four new charges under US law, clarifies RIA News.

Section 371 of the United States Code provides for a fine and imprisonment of up to five years for “conspiracy to deceive,” up to 20 years for “obstruction of official procedure” under section 1512, and up to ten years for “conspiracy against rights” under section 241. years in prison. However, the result of the act may have aggravating circumstances. In this case, the punishment is up to life imprisonment.

US Special Attorney Jack Smith’s office also said that Trump, who was charged in the case of attempts to obstruct the approval of the election results, had six accomplices. As specified in the documents, some of them were lawyers. The names of the accomplices are not given.

Prosecutor wants fast track trial

Special Counsel Jack Smith confirmed the charges against Trump and said his office wants an expedited trial so evidence can be assessed by a jury.

The attack on the Capitol was an unprecedented attack on American democracy. She was fed by lies. Since the attack on the Capitol, the DOJ has been committed to holding accountable those involved. Jack Smith US Special Counsel

Jack Smith recalled that Trump is presumed innocent until sentencing. On August 3 at 16:00 (23:00 Moscow time), the politician will have to appear in the Federal Court of the Metropolitan District of Columbia.

Trump’s headquarters commented on the accusations

The headquarters of former US President Donald Trump commented on the new accusations against the politician, calling it an attempt by the current American leader Joe Biden to influence the upcoming elections in the United States in 2024.

This is nothing but the fresh corrupt head of the ongoing pathetic attempt by the Biden crime family and their weaponized DOJ to interfere in the 2024 presidential election. Donald Trump headquarters

The headquarters noted that Trump is currently the favorite for the upcoming presidential race. They also stressed that the politician always followed the laws and the constitution, as well as the recommendations of high-ranking lawyers.

Before the allegations were made official, Trump said prosecutor Jack Smith plans to file a new charge soon. “I hear that the deranged Jack Smith will bring another fake accusation against your beloved president,” the politician emphasized. It was noted that many media representatives had gathered at the courthouse before that.

Comment by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the accusations against Donald Trump.

Trump has been charged with four counts. By coincidence, a year later in the US elections. Coincidentally Maria Zakharova official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov in his TelegramThe channel said that Trump “will be finished off,” because if he is convicted, the chances of becoming president again will be very illusory. In his opinion, under these conditions, the only chance for the Republicans is to discredit the main opponent of the ex-president, the current American leader Joe Biden.