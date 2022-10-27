Marta Collot: “Women who report are left alone”

Marta Collot now he can breathe a sigh of relief and tell his story mishapbut his judicial process was rather troubled. March 8 last, – reads the Corriere della Sera – while protesting in front of the Court of Bologna against the sentence he had acquitted his stalker, the spokesperson for Power to the People remained unperturbed when she also confessed that she had suffered in 2018 – by another man then sentenced to 8 years – one sexual violence in a park in Bologna. Now the Bologna Court of Appeal has reviewed the choice of the judge and decided to send on trial his stalkeralready sentenced to one year and 8 months for his second complaint.

“I never feel like giving personal judgments or humoral, in this story – Collot explains to Corriere – I would like to emphasize the fact that there was a victory thanks to a mobilization. It was not automatic to take the seriousness of the complaints done, it shouldn’t be. There should be no need to mobilize and make a fact public for a fact to be made minimum of justice. For me, however, it remains a positive sign to have shown that the fight pays off. It sounds like a slogan but it isn’t, especially for women’s rights. Justice came after a mobilization and collective denunciation. Often the women who decide to report are not protected“.

