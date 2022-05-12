Bologna. Aggression and violence against those who oppose the war in Ukraine. Also an attempted sexual assault

Followed from the exit of the house, surrounded and pushed to the ground by two men and a woman who tried to undress her to rape her. This is what happened to a girl in Bologna, she managed to save herself using a pepper spray. “But it is the epilogue of a series of aggression attempts that we have suffered from Ukrainian neo-Nazi groups”, she tells Affaritaliani.it Marta Collot of “Power to the people”. “Everything happened after the anti-war initiative of 23 April”. According to the girl, the attackers, all blond, are the Ukrainians who …

What is happening?

We are activists against the war and the sending of weapons to Ukraine. The initiative of 23 April in Bolognina was a street party of the “Oltre il Ponte” association

Yes, we wrote about what happened …

The same people who attacked us in that context were spotted at the anti-fascist march on April 25 in Bologna, they were shooting us. At the demonstration on May 1st, organized by the USB base union, and where we were too, the scene was repeated and in the evening there was an attempt to break in the Barnaut gate. The bar, active in our initiatives, was among the organizers of the party in Bolognina

An attempted break-in. But these people followed you !?

Those from the bar also took part in the May 1st initiative. In one of these “back and forth” between the bar and the square where the party was, there was this attempted break-in

You talk about aggression. But were these people who followed you at the demonstrations recognized as the Ukrainians who were at the April 23 party?

Someone yes, he was there, others not, they joined. When we asked why they were filming they didn’t justify or apologize but walked away. But on the same night of May 1st a car of our companions was found with torn wheels. It is a car that can be traced back to our organization both for the stickers on the dashboard and because it is easily recognizable and was also present at the party of 23

I have read that in recent days there has also been an attempted violence against a girl in your group, but this fact is not attributable to what happened on the 23rd or am I wrong?

We think so. It happened on May 4th, a few days after the events I told her. The girl is a companion of the group “Change course”, she is enrolled in “Power to the people” and was present both at the party of 23 and that of May 1st. She is a very recognizable girl, always on the front line. On May 1st he had a role in the order service of the initiative. And the characteristic of the assault is so anomalous that it looks a lot like an attempted sexual assault as a weapon of war. Because a woman was present in the attack

A woman? I had never heard of such a thing. Objectively it is really …

… disturbing, yes. There were two men and a woman

But how did the aggression unfold?

They allegedly followed her, then attacked her, pushed her to the ground. She hit her head, suffered a head injury thankfully not serious, they threw themselves on him and tried to undress her and luckily she was able to react quickly with a pepper spray and put them on the run.

Did they try to undress her? But where did it happen?

Yes, they tried to undress her for sexual assault. It happened in the center, at Porta Mazzini

You are a political movement. Have you ever been subjected to such attacks before the 23rd?

Never. What we are denouncing is part of a context of unprecedented gravity. It would be shortsighted to think that this is about a political group, about everyone

Of course, whether the ideas expressed are right or wrong, if that’s how she tells me, it seems to me a barbaric level …

I believe it is the result of an escalation. Saying that the war must not be stopped but winning it also produces situations like this in a small way, having raised the tone of the discussion more and more. The serious fact is that the institutions and the media have cleared the Ukrainian Nazis on the territory with this incitement to war. Italy is participating in the conflict despite the majority of the population opposing the war and sending weapons. The Democratic Party and therefore also the government of this city is among the first warmongers

But are you with Putin or are you Putinian sympathizers?

No, absolutely no. We are pacifists and anti-war. I think it is serious that anyone who opposes the war is labeled as a Putinian pro. It is even more serious that what happened is made acceptable

Have you also reported these episodes that you politically denounced to the police?

Yes, all reported. And we denounce that there has been a silence on the part of the Municipality of Bologna because there has not been a word even on what happened to the girl. The only one who expressed herself was Emily Clancy (deputy mayor of Bologna, ed) but with tones that frankly make it clear that she is not taking the matter seriously, on the contrary. A meeting with the mayor and deputy mayor was formally requested to discuss the situation and ask if this is acceptable to them.

