Court sentenced the former president to 8 years and 10 months in prison for crimes involving BR Distribuidora

Former president Fernando Collor de Mello, 74 years old, filed an appeal with the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to reduce the prison sentence defined by the Court in May for crimes involving BR Distribuidora. Collor was sentenced to 8 years and 10 months in prison for the crimes of passive corruption and money laundering.

In a petition sent to the Supreme Court this Wednesday (September 27, 2023), the former president’s defense requests that the sentence be reduced to 4 years due to problems in counting and prescribing crimes. Lawyers also claim that there was “omissions and contradictions” in the dosimetry of the sentence applied to Collor. Here’s the complete of the order (PDF -1 MB).

The appeal filed by the defense concerns the so-called “declaration embargoes”. It allows the defendant to clarify any contradiction or omission in the decision. If accepted, the STF will be able to judge the case again. Otherwise, the conviction remains valid.

In addition to Collor, 2 other defendants were convicted: Pedro Paulo Bergamaschi de Leoni Ramos, a private operator and friend of Collor, and Luis Pereira Duarte de Amorim, financial director of the former senator’s companies. Read the feathers:

Fernando Collor – 4 years and 4 months in prison and payment of a 45-day fine for the crime of passive corruption; 4 years and 6 months and 45 days fine for money laundering. Total: 8 years and 10 months in prison and payment of a 90-day fine;

– 4 years and 4 months in prison and payment of a 45-day fine for the crime of passive corruption; 4 years and 6 months and 45 days fine for money laundering. Total: 8 years and 10 months in prison and payment of a 90-day fine; Pedro Paulo Bergamaschi – 4 years and 1 month 30 days fine for passive corruption;

Luis Amorim – 3 years and payment of 10 days fine for the crime of money laundering.

The Court considered that the crime of criminal association was time-barred and, therefore, did not determine the imposition of a penalty.

The STF also ordered the 3 defendants to pay compensation for collective moral damages in the amount of R$20 million. The former senator will also be prohibited from holding public office.

Even with the conviction and definition of the sentence, Collor was not arrested immediately. He will only be arrested after exhausting all appeals in Court. If the ministers comply with the embargoes and reassess the former president’s sentence, he could remain in an open regime.

UNDERSTAND

The action against the former senator has been before the Supreme Court since 2018. In 2017, the MPF(Federal Public Ministry) filed the complaint. The process has already been removed from the Supreme Court’s agenda twice. The case was taken to the Court because it was close to the statute of limitations.

According to the complaint, Collor was part of a criminal organization installed at BR Distribuidora, from 2010 to 2014. He was accused of receiving around R$30 million in bribes for business involving the company, at the time a subsidiary of Petrobras in fuel sales.

In an attempt to delay the conclusion of the case, the former senator’s defense had requested to send the case to the 1st Instance, but the request was denied by Fachin. The lawyers claimed that, as Collor’s term ended in January, he would have lost his privileged jurisdiction.

Until the new legislature took office in February, Collor was a senator. In 2023, he ran for government of Alagoas, but finished as 3rd most voted, with 223,585 votes. In his defense, he pleads innocent and asks for acquittal.