The presidents of the US and China for more than two hours on the phone and on the Taiwan issue each remains on their own position, the American president: “We do not support their independence”

The telephone conversation between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping lasted over two hours. The Chinese media speak of “in-depth exchange of views”.

“The two heads of state had in-depth communications and exchanges on China-US relations and on issues of mutual interest,” the television broadcaster CCTV (China Central Television) reported on its website. According to reports from the White House, the call began at 8.33 am and ended at 10.50 am Washington time.

Xi: “Protecting energy and food security”

China urged the United States to “maintain communication on important issues”, including those related to global energy and food security, and warned that the separation of economies will make the global economy more vulnerable. “The current world economic situation is full of challenges”, was the judgment of the Chinese president, and China and the United States “should maintain communication on important issues such as the coordination of macroeconomic policies, the maintenance of the stability of industrial chains and global supply and the safeguarding of global food and energy security ”. The separation of economies, Xi warned, “will not help revive the US economy, but will also make the world economy more vulnerable.”

The Chinese leader: “The world expects us to take leadership for peace”

Chinese President Xi Jinping, “stressed that in the face of a world of change and disorder, the international community and people around the world expect China and the United States to take a leading role in supporting peace and security in the world and in promoting global development and prosperity. This is the responsibility of China and the United States as great countries ». This was announced by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“Considering China a strategic competitor and defining it as a strategic rival is a miscalculation on relations between China and the United States and a misunderstanding about the development of China, which will deceive the people of the two countries and the international community”. This is what Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden, according to a tweet from the Global Times.

Taiwan issue

China reaffirms its “firm will” to safeguard sovereignty over Taiwan, and renews Beijing’s opposition to “separatism” and “interference from outside forces” in the Taiwan question. This was stated by the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, during the telephone conversation he had with the US president, Joe Biden. “The position of the Chinese government and the Chinese people on the Taiwan question is consistent and is the firm will of over 1.4 billion Chinese to resolutely safeguard the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of China,” said Xi, quoted by the Chinese media, adding that “whoever plays with fire, sets himself on fire”. Xi then hoped that the US will adhere to the principle of one China, which for Beijing implies sovereignty over Taiwan, and to the three joint communiques on which diplomatic relations between China and the United States have been established.

US President Joe Biden reiterated that the US position on the “one China” principle remains the same and will not change, and that the US does not support “Taiwan independence”. This was reported by the Chinese newspaper Global Times. The White House did not provide a release on the contents of the interview.