No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Collisions Multi-car crashes on a ski holiday

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 19, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In Jyväskylä, a total of ten cars are involved in two different crashes in the afternoon.

19.2. 15:37

For a ski holiday outbound traffic has started on Friday and the first serious crashes have occurred on Ysitie near Jyväskylä.

In Muurame, at half past two in the afternoon, a rear-end collision of six cars took place, involving thirteen people. Five of them were taken to the hospital for inspection, the rescue service says.

Traffic on the road was partially blocked after the situation in the afternoon.

In Jyväskylä From the early afternoon, there was another accident involving several cars on the road. It involved one heavy vehicle and three passenger cars.

There were five people involved, one of whom was slightly injured.

There were other minor crashes across the country during the afternoon.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.