Collisions Multi-car crashes on a ski holiday

In Jyväskylä, a total of ten cars are involved in two different crashes in the afternoon.

19.2. 15:37

For a ski holiday outbound traffic has started on Friday and the first serious crashes have occurred on Ysitie near Jyväskylä.

In Muurame, at half past two in the afternoon, a rear-end collision of six cars took place, involving thirteen people. Five of them were taken to the hospital for inspection, the rescue service says.

Traffic on the road was partially blocked after the situation in the afternoon.

In Jyväskylä From the early afternoon, there was another accident involving several cars on the road. It involved one heavy vehicle and three passenger cars.

There were five people involved, one of whom was slightly injured.

There were other minor crashes across the country during the afternoon.