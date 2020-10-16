A NASA probe broke into space because an earth asteroid is dangerous. The project only works if the probe can return.

The NASA has a Space probe ins space cleverly.

has a ins cleverly. One asteroid could the earth getting dangerous.

could the getting dangerous. goal of mission is to prevent an impact.

Washington – The NASA, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, in German National Aeronautics and Space Administration is the civil US federal agency for space and flight science founded in 1958. The vision NASA is “improving life here, expanding life outside, and finding life out there”. This gives rise to the mission “ours Home planet to understand and to protectto explore the universe and search for life and inspire the next generation of researchers ”.

NASA discovers asteroid “Bennu” – risk for the earth

NASA tries to endanger the earth at an early stage – such as Asteroids – to be recognized from space. A potential source of danger has been identified in the space atmosphere, the asteroid “Bennu” poses an enormous risk to human survival. To a devastating one collision The US federal agency has come up with an ingenious plan to prevent between the earth and the asteroid.

However, there is no cause for panic, because according to NASA the dangerous small body is about 334 million kilometers away from the earth. Nevertheless, “Bennu” is a not to be underestimated for the “blue planet” risk that is why NASA now has one Space probe shot into space. The only goal of this mission is to prevent an impact.

The “reverse vacuum” TAGSAM on @OSIRISREx was invented by our engineer who used a plastic cup, air compressor, and gravel driveway to conduct the first test. The system will be used to collect a sample from asteroid Bennu. #ToBennuAndBack Watch a behind-the-scenes lab test: – Lockheed Martin (@LockheedMartin) October 6, 2020

NASA sends space probe “OSIRIS-REx” with a special order

Already before four years NASA got the space probe ins space cleverly. In mid-October it should finally be ready and “OSIRIS-REx “ will reach the asteroid. The astronauts will not land on the minor planet, but one three meters long Robotic arm extend, which then 60 grams Rock samples will suck in. NASA has never before collected asteroid particles. Then “OSIRIS-REx” will make the long way back to earth.

In any case, there is no reason to rush. Of the Return flight Direction earth is with about three years of travel time even covered a little faster than the outward flight. “Bennu” could only be in 150 years collide with the earth. NASA therefore still has enough time to examine the asteroid particles and obtain important information from them.

That the danger is justified only recently became apparent when an asteroid just whizzed past Earth.

List of rubric lists: © dpa-Bildfunk