Culiacán, Sinaloa.- A collision between two cars left only material damage at the corner of Donato Guerra and Francisco I Madero Boulevard, in the center of the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

According to versions of the driver of a white Nissan Sentra car, the driver of a Captiva truck, the traffic light would have passed the red and that caused the two drive units to crash.

Collision between two cars leaves material damage in Culiacán | Photo: Discussion

After the impact, the alleged participants got out to talk. Highway agents came to the site to carry out the part for the corresponding proceedings and determine responsibilities.