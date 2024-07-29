The driver of the KamAZ that collided with the train said that he did not have time to slow down

The driver of the KamAZ that collided with the Kazan-Adler passenger train in the Volgograd region grossly violated traffic rules. The cause of the accident was named by the Russian Railways press service.

Emergency services of the Volgograd region supplementedthat the driver of the KamAZ drove onto the tracks at a red light, hoping to get in front of the train. The driver applied emergency braking, which led to the cars derailing and some of them overturning.

The KamAZ driver gave his version of events

As reported by Russian Railways, the man driving the truck drove onto a crossing where the signaling system was working properly.

The driver applied emergency braking, but due to the short distance, the collision could not be avoided. The train was traveling at 65 kilometers per hour Russian Railways press service

Photo: Anastasia Masalova / TASS

The driver of the KamAZ, 43-year-old Aslambek, miraculously survived. He explained that he did not have time to brake and flew out in front of the train. At the same time, Russian Railways noted that the railway in the area of ​​the crossing is clearly visible and the train can be seen at a distance of over one kilometer.

Aslambek is currently conscious and doctors are working on him. Earlier, footage of a bloodied KamAZ driver sitting on his knees near the site of the train crash was shared online. The truck’s torn-off cabin lies nearby.

Train passenger tells of shaking of carriages before crash

One of the passengers on a train in the Volgograd region told about the shaking of the carriages before the crash. The girl explained that after the collision near Volgograd, the train began to bounce and then stopped. The men on the train helped women and children get out of the carriages. In order to avoid cutting themselves on broken glass, they put mattresses on the windows through which people were getting out.

Photo: Anastasia Masalova / TASS

In addition, it became known that KamAZ was arrested by the Federal Bailiff Service due to the construction company’s debts in the amount of six million rubles. According to some reports, since the beginning of 2024, the company has not paid 31 fines totaling 350 thousand rubles. It was not specified why they were issued.

There were 800 passengers on the Kazan-Adler train. According to the latest data, 140 people were injured, 30 of whom were hospitalized. Previously published footage shows people climbing out of the windows of the overturned carriage, and they were helped by those who had already gotten out.