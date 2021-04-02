NAfter a serious train accident in Taiwan, dozens of deaths are feared. As the authorities announced on Friday, 36 people were rescued after the rail accident in Hualien County, where no signs of life could initially be found. Officially confirmed death numbers were not yet available.

A total of 61 people were reportedly taken to hospitals. More than 70 people are still trapped in the rubble of the train.

The train with eight cars and more than 350 passengers on board was apparently derailed while passing through a tunnel, according to the fire brigade. Shortly before the exit of the tunnel, a construction site vehicle fell down a slope and collided with the train on the tracks.

The rescue work continued on Friday morning. Photos and videos in Taiwanese media showed part of the train that appeared to be crushed by the tunnel wall. Several derailed cars lined up in front of the tunnel.

As the Taiwanese news agency CNA reported, the express train was on its way to the southeast Taiwanese city of Taitung. The accident occurred at the beginning of the several-day memorial festival. The last time there was a serious train accident in Taiwan was in October 2018. At that time 18 people died.