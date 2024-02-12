Genoa – Collision between two heavy vehicles and two cars in a tunnel on the A7 heading north. The accident occurred around 8am, at km 128.5, between the junction with the A12 and Genova Bolzaneto.

Medical and mechanical rescue services, traffic police patrols and staff from the Genoa 1st Section Directorate of Autostrade per l'Italia intervened. The rescue and vehicle removal operation ended at 10am.

One person was injured, fortunately he is not in serious condition. She was admitted to hospital under yellow code.

The note from Autostrade (10 am)

“Currently in the section concerned, traffic passes through all the available lanes and there is a 5 km reduction in traffic jams in the stretch between Genova Sampierdarena and Genoa Bolzaneto in the direction of Serravalle – we read in a note from Autostrade – There are also 7 km traffic jams in decrease on the A12 Genoa-Livorno, in the stretch between Genova Nervi and the junction with the A7 towards Genoa. Traffic jams also on the A10 Genoa-Savona in the stretch between Genova Pegli and the junction with the A7 towards Genoa”.